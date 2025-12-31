Purushaha First Look: Hasini Sudheer at Humourous Best

With content that reflects middle-class families- highlighting life as a blend of struggle, patience, and perseverance, team “Purushaha” has proven that it’s possible to create strong hype and grab everyone’s attention with posters alone. The posters released so far, along with their witty and humorous captions, have struck a chord with audiences. The posters introducing the three male leads, clearly hinting at their character traits through clever captions, have been especially well received.

Now, the makers have begun revealing the female characters and showcasing their looks. As part of this, the first look of the character Vaishnavi was released earlier and received a positive response. With the caption “Kanti Chooputho Kaadu, Kanneellatho Champestha. (I won’t kill you with a glance, but with tears)”, Vaishnavi’s poster carried a fun touch. Now, the makers unveiled the first look and nature of other actress Hasini Sudheer’s character. She will be seen paired opposite Saptagiri in the film, and her character appears to be playfully toying with him.

The caption “Paapam Alladipothunnaadamma Bidda (Poor thing, he’s being tormented),” suggests that Saptagiri is completely at Hasini’s mercy. With Hasini wearing boxing gloves and Saptagiri caught in between, it’s clear that their characters- and the scenes involving them, are set to generate plenty of laughter. By creating such engaging posters, the team is successfully building strong buzz and raising expectations for the film.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi under the Kalyan Productions banner, “Purushaha” is produced by Battula Koteswara Rao. With this film, Pavan Kalyan Battula is being introduced as a hero. The film is directed by Veeru Ulavala. The technical crew includes Satish Muthyala as cinematographer, Shravan Bharadwaj as music director, Koti as editor, and Ravi Babu Dondapati as art director.

The team says that comedians such as Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Anantha Sriram, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran will have audiences laughing out loud. Post-production work on the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace, and the release date will be announced soon.