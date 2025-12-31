Zomato, Swiggy Increase Delivery Partner Incentives Amid Gig Worker Strike Threat and New Year Rush

Food delivery majors Zomato and Swiggy have announced special year-end incentive schemes for their delivery partners as they prepare for a spike in orders during the New Year period, even as gig worker unions intensify calls for nationwide protests over pay and working conditions.

Unions representing app-based workers had observed protest actions on December 25 and have planned fresh mobilisation on December 31, citing concerns over falling per-order earnings, algorithm-led penalties and the absence of social security benefits. The timing has put additional pressure on platforms that traditionally record their highest order volumes during the holiday season.

To maintain service levels, Zomato has rolled out temporary pay boosters during evening peak hours. Delivery partners are being offered significantly higher per-order payouts between 6 pm and midnight, with the company also projecting the possibility of earning a few thousand rupees over the course of a high-demand day, depending on order flow. The platform has further relaxed penalties related to order rejection and cancellations, a move workers say provides breathing room when demand patterns become unpredictable.

Swiggy has adopted a similar approach. In communications shared with riders, the company has highlighted the opportunity to earn elevated incentives over December 31 and January 1, positioning the two days as some of the most lucrative of the year. The company is also promoting special bonuses during the critical evening window on New Year’s Eve to ensure rider availability when demand peaks.

The incentive push is not limited to food delivery. Quick commerce platforms such as Zepto are also understood to have enhanced payouts to keep last-mile networks intact amid the industrial action.

The latest measures follow reports of patchy service disruptions during the December 25 protest in select cities. While platforms maintained that operations stabilised quickly, unions argue that participation was wider than acknowledged and have urged workers to continue their campaign through the New Year, keeping pressure on companies during the busiest phase of the calendar.