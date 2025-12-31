Anaganaga Oka Raju Pakka Sankranthi 2026 Film, Blockbuster Entertainer Guaranteed: Naveen Polishetty

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty, who has earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences with three consecutive blockbusters, is set to entertain once again with his upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju for Sankranthi 2026. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. Directed by debutant Maari, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead with music by Mickey J. Meyer.

Set to hit theaters on January 14th as a true festive treat, expectations for the film are sky-high. The team has already grabbed attention with their innovative promotional material. Recently, they hosted a unique event—"Raju Gari Pelli Reception" (Raju’s Wedding Reception)—at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. Attended by members of the press, the event was filled with creativity at every turn.

Lead pair Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary energized the crowd by dancing to the songs Bhimavaram Balma and Raju Gari Pelli ro, from the film. Following the performance, they welcomed guests just like a real wedding reception. Appearing on stage as a "newlywed couple," the duo was the center of attraction. In a fun twist, journalists approached the stage like relatives to bless the couple, handing over "gift covers" and asking questions in return.

Naveen Polishetty began his speech with New Year wishes to everyone, "I wish for this New Year 2026 to bring light into everyone’s lives. 2024 was a difficult year for me. After three consecutive hits, I wanted to bring you another amazing film immediately, but an accident kept me away from shooting. It took a lot of time to recover mentally and physically. During that recovery, I sat with our team to write the story for Anaganaga Oka Raju."

Later, he explained the timeline of the film, "We started filming this February. Many people messaged me asking, 'Brother, when is the movie coming?' It is because of your love and support that I recovered quickly. I thank each one of you. With your love, we completed this film happily in six months. The output is excellent. When discussing the release, our producers felt Sankranthi would be perfect," shared Naveen.

Talking about the film's vibe and his connect with audences, he further said, "I came from the audiences. It makes me happy that my film is releasing alongside the stars whose movies I used to watch as a fan. I want to thank the audience for bringing me to this level. We are bringing this entertainer for the festival because Sankranthi means entertainment, it has a specific vibe. I, Meenakshi, and the whole team worked with our hearts. We look forward to you watching Anaganaga Oka Raju with your families on Jan 14. I also wish success to Chiranjeevi Garu’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Prabhas Garu’s The Raja Saab. This Sankranthi will be a true cinematic feast for Telugu audiences."

Talking about the film, Meenakshi Chaudhary said, "This is my third Sankranthi film. I am very happy to be a part of Anaganaga Oka Raju. I am confident you will like it because it is a great family entertainer. I am eagerly waiting for the love you will show this film. See you in theaters on January 14th."

With a promise to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience for Sankranti like a festival feast, movie is releasing on 14th January 2026, worldwide.