Vijay Deverakonda's Uncle Yash Rangineni Turns Actor, Debuts With Champion

Yash Rangineni has long been known to Telugu audiences as a producer with sharp judgment and refined cinematic taste. Under his Big Ben Cinemas banner, he has backed several meaningful and distinctive films. His production debut, Pelli Choopulu, starring his nephew Vijay Deverakonda, went on to become a critically acclaimed commercial blockbuster, earning National Award and securing its place as a modern classic in Telugu cinema.

Following that success, Yash Rangineni produced notable films such as Dorasani, Dear Comrade, ABCD, Annapurna Photo Studio, and Bhaag Saale—each reflecting his inclination towards content-driven storytelling and socially resonant themes. Through these films, he firmly established himself as a producer with vision and conviction.

Now, Yash Rangineni is proving his mettle on screen as well. His latest outing, Champion, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham, marks a significant and worthy step in his acting journey. Set against a compelling period backdrop and headlined by Roshan Meka, the film features Yash Rangineni in a brilliantly written role that allows him to explore layered emotions and moral strength.

In Champion, he essays the role of Veeraiah—an uneducated, idealistic man rooted in rural life, representing the marginalized and oppressed sections of society. Yash Rangineni delivers a powerful and nuanced performance, embracing the character with raw sincerity and restraint. Rather than relying on dialogue-heavy dramatics, he communicates volumes through his silence, body language, and commanding screen presence.

His portrayal of Veeraiah—a man who speaks little, observes deeply, and carries an intense inner fire—is being widely noticed and appreciated. Through subtle expressions, measured movements, and quiet strength, Yash Rangineni brings authenticity and emotional depth to the character, making him a symbol of hope and resistance within the narrative.

With Champion currently running successfully in theatres, Yash Rangineni’s transition from producer to actor stands out as both natural and impactful—reinforcing his versatility and deep understanding of cinema, not just behind the scenes but firmly in front of the camera as well.