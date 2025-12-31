Dhurandhar Suffers ₹90 Crore Loss After Gulf Ban Despite Strong Global Run

Ranveer Singh’s latest action thriller Dhurandhar is setting the global box office on fire, surpassing ₹1,100 crore in worldwide collections. However, despite its massive commercial success, the film has reportedly suffered a significant financial setback due to a complete ban in Middle Eastern countries, according to overseas distributor Pranab Kapadia.

Kapadia revealed that Dhurandhar was not released in key Gulf markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. The ban was imposed due to the film’s perceived anti-Pakistan messaging. He further explained that Indian action films typically perform exceptionally well in these regions, and the restriction resulted in an estimated loss of at least USD 10 million (approximately ₹90 crore).

Speaking to a national media outlet, Kapadia stated, “The Middle East market is crucial for action films. This ban has cost us a huge opportunity. Still, many viewers travelling during the December holiday season are watching the film in other countries.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. The movie has performed strongly in North America and Europe as well, but industry analysts believe that the Middle East ban prevented the film from achieving even higher numbers.

Meanwhile, the makers have officially confirmed a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19 next year, promising to take the franchise to the next level.