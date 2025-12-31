Eko OTT Release: Malayalam Thriller Streaming on Netflix, Telugu on the Cards

The much-awaited Malayalam thriller Eko, regarded as one of the best films of the year, has finally premiered on OTT. However, viewers expecting the Telugu dubbed version are currently in for a disappointment, as only the original Malayalam version is available for streaming at the moment.

The film, which released in theatres in November and went on to become a major success, was earlier announced to arrive on OTT in multiple languages on December 31. Contrary to expectations, Netflix has released only the Malayalam version so far. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi dubbed versions are now officially scheduled to stream from Wednesday, January 7.

Eko is a gripping forest-based thriller centered on a mysterious man named Kuriachan, who has been missing for five years. Known as a skilled dog handler, he is believed to be involved in several violent crimes. His wife, Mlathi, continues to hide the truth, while both the police and criminals hunt for clues, convinced that Kuriachan played a role in torturing Naxalites and carrying out brutal acts. The suspense deepens as the narrative uncovers a hidden connection between ferocious forest dogs and an underground mafia network.

Shot extensively in real forest locations across Kerala, the film stands out for its atmospheric setting and realistic treatment. While the storytelling unfolds at a deliberate pace, the twists promise a compelling payoff. Animal fame Saurabh Sachdeva, along with Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, and others, have been widely praised for their performances.

For now, fans can stream Eko in Malayalam on Netflix, with the Telugu and other dubbed versions set to go live on January 7.