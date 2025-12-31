Ram Charan, Dhoni, Bobby Deol at Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: Viral Pic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration turned into a star-packed affair, bringing together leading names from cinema and sports. Among the distinguished guests was Telugu star hero Ram Charan, whose appearance added yet another layer of glamour to the already high-profile gathering.

Opting for a subtle and elegant look, Ram Charan kept his outfit understated in soft tones and clean styling. Though free from extravagance, his composed presence and effortless charm drew attention throughout the evening, reflecting the style sensibilities that have earned him admiration nationwide.

One of the most memorable takeaways from the celebration came in the form of a widely shared photograph featuring Ram Charan, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and Bobby Deol. The candid moment captured four major personalities from entertainment and cricket in a relaxed frame, quickly becoming a social-media favourite for fans celebrating the crossover of star worlds.

The event also highlighted the close bond between Ram Charan and Salman Khan, whose longstanding connection with the Mega family continues to be cherished both within the industry and among fans. Their camaraderie at the birthday bash underscored a friendship that extends well beyond professional boundaries.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is currently immersed in the much-anticipated pan-India film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The project has already generated immense national buzz, with expectations running high ahead of its release.

With star power, emotional warmth, and a viral moment to remember, Salman Khan’s milestone birthday proved to be a night that blended celebration with cinematic and sporting icons in one unforgettable frame.