Why Is Pawan Kalyan Silent on Idol Vandalisation at Tapeswaram Temple?

The YSR Congress Party has accused the coalition government of failing to protect temples in Andhra Pradesh, alleging increasing neglect and inadequate response to incidents of vandalism. The party also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, questioning his silence despite positioning himself as a defender of Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, YSRCP spokesperson Jwalapuram Srikanth pointed to the recent vandalisation at the centuries-old Tapeswaraswamy Temple in Saptapadi, near the Godavari, where an idol was reportedly damaged and later replaced without adherence to traditional customs or religious protocols. According to Srikanth, the issue only came to light after devotees circulated images on social media.

He alleged that the idol replacement was carried out without the involvement of the Archaeology or Endowments Departments, calling the move a violation of established temple procedures.

“Replacing the idol without proper rituals has caused further damage. We demand immediate action against those responsible and restoration as per tradition,” he said.

Srikanth also criticised Pawan Kalyan, urging him to take a clear stand. “RSS and several Hindu organisations are raising their voices, but Pawan Kalyan, who claims to uphold Sanatana Dharma, continues to remain silent. If required, he should resign and fight openly for the cause,” he added.

Drawing parallels with the past, Srikanth referenced the Rama Teertham incident, asserting that while the YSRCP was blamed at the time, later developments linked the accused to Ashok Gajapathi Raju, where the individual was allegedly seen receiving a cash reward.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Srikanth said: “We strongly condemn the incident and demand swift justice. Temples must be safeguarded and due traditions respected.”

The remarks have intensified political debate over temple protection and religious practices in the state, adding pressure on the coalition government to respond to the allegations.