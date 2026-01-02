Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance

Makar Sankranti is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu calendar. It marks a significant astronomical event when the Sun enters the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn), beginning the phase known as Uttarayan. This transition signals the gradual end of winter and the arrival of longer, warmer days, symbolising renewal, growth, and spiritual upliftment.

In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14, bringing together spiritual traditions and harvest celebrations across India.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date and Auspicious Timings

Makar Sankranti falls on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. According to the Hindu calendar, religious rituals should be performed during the auspicious time known as Punya Kala.

Punya Kala Duration: 3:13 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Total Punya Kala Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Within this period lies the Maha Punya Kala, considered even more sacred:

Maha Punya Kala: 3:13 p.m. to 4:58 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Devotees believe that worship performed during these timings yields maximum spiritual benefits.

Regional Celebrations Across India

Makar Sankranti is celebrated under different names across the country, reflecting India’s cultural diversity. It coincides with several harvest festivals such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, and Uttarayan in Gujarat. Despite regional variations, the core theme remains gratitude towards nature and the Sun for prosperity and abundance.

Mythological Importance of Makar Sankranti

Ancient beliefs associate Makar Sankranti with the victory of good over evil. According to legends, the deity Sankranti defeated the demon Sankarasur on this day, followed by the slaying of Kinkarasur the next day. The festival also marks the conclusion of an inauspicious phase that begins in mid-December, commonly referred to as Kharvaans.

The Mahabharata also highlights the importance of this day. Bhishma Pitamah, who was wounded during the war, chose to leave his mortal body only after the onset of Uttarayan, believing it to be the most favourable time for attaining salvation. This belief has strengthened the spiritual significance of the festival over centuries.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Puja Rituals and Traditions

The festival primarily revolves around the worship of Lord Surya, the Sun God. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and begin the day with prayers.

Common rituals include:

Offering water to the Sun using a Kalash

Presenting sesame seeds, rice, red flowers, and vermillion

Applying sandalwood paste on idols or images of Lord Surya

Offering traditional food such as khichdi

Donating new clothes, especially in red or yellow, which are considered auspicious

Many people also take a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga, believing it purifies the soul.

Sacred Mantras Chanted on Makar Sankranti

Devotees chant powerful hymns and mantras to seek blessings, vitality, and positivity. Popular chants include:

Aditya Hridaya Stotram

Surya Gayatri Mantra

Surya Beej Mantras such as

Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah

Om Hreem Hreem Suryaya Namah

These mantras are believed to promote good health, confidence, success, and spiritual clarity.

Dos and Don’ts for Makar Sankranti

What to Do

Fly kites as a symbol of rising aspirations and joy

Prepare and share til-gud (sesame and jaggery sweets)

Perform daan (charity) by donating food, warm clothes, utensils, grains, and fodder for cows

Spend time in prayer and reflection

What to Avoid

Wearing black-coloured clothes

Eating food before taking a bath

Consuming alcohol, non-vegetarian food, or items containing onion and garlic

Spiritual and Cultural Significance

Makar Sankranti celebrates the Sun as the source of life and energy. It marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle, making it especially meaningful for farming communities. Spiritually, the festival represents movement towards light, wisdom, and positivity.

The customs, rituals, and beliefs associated with Makar Sankranti have made it one of the most revered festivals in India.

Also read: January 2026 School Holidays List: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other States