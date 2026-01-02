Ranveer and Deepika Celebrate New Year in NYC With Fans, Photos Go Viral

Ranveer Singh, fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, was recently spotted in New York celebrating the New Year with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. The couple enjoyed the holiday season together, interacting warmly with fans across the city.

Ranveer and Deepika, who have been vacationing in New York, were seen posing for pictures at multiple public locations during both Christmas and New Year festivities. Although the duo did not share any photos from their celebrations on social media, images posted by fans quickly went viral, capturing their cheerful holiday mood.

One fan shared the photos on Instagram with the caption: “While the world is watching Dhurandhar, we’re already celebrating New Year with Ranveer Singh. Talk about lucky beginnings!”

In the viral photos, Ranveer is dressed in an all-black outfit, while Deepika sports a stylish black ensemble paired with a matching overcoat and half-bun hairstyle. Their relaxed and approachable appearances have drawn appreciation from fans.

During their trip, the couple also visited celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant. A video shared by the Vikas Khanna group shows the chef offering modak to the actors, with the title track of Dhurandhar playing in the background.

Ranveer’s New York visit coincides with the continued box-office success of Dhurandhar, which remains a major global hit. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her much-anticipated film King, where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.