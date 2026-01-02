Sankranti 2026 Movie Releases: Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab, Parasakthi and More

January 2026 promises to be a festive treat for moviegoers, with several major films lined up for theatrical release. Filmmakers traditionally prefer festival periods like Pongal and Sankranti, as holidays often draw large audiences to cinemas. This year is no exception, with star-studded projects from Tamil and Telugu cinema set to hit the big screens.

From action dramas to period stories and commercial entertainers, the first half of January 2026 will witness multiple high-profile releases. Here’s a look at the movies scheduled to release around Pongal and Sankranti 2026.

Movies Releasing During Pongal and Sankranti 2026

Jana Nayagan

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Jana Nayagan is among the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, the film is directed by H. Vinoth. It holds special significance as it is expected to be Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. The cast includes Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The film is set for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026.

The Raja Saab

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Releasing on the same day as Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy starring Prabhas in a unique avatar. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film is expected to bring humour, thrills, and festive entertainment to audiences during the Pongal weekend.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Release Date: January 12, 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi returns to the big screen with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, co-starring Nayanthara. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu entertainer is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. The film is slated for release just ahead of Sankranti, on January 12, 2026.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Release Date: January 13, 2026

Ravi Teja headlines Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, a Telugu film written and directed by Thirumala Kishore. Music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The storyline follows Ram, whose wine business faces rejection, leading him to Spain, where unexpected events unfold after meeting Manasa. The film will arrive in theatres on January 13, 2026.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Set for a Sankranti release, Anaganaga Oka Raju stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenaakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is scheduled to hit screens on January 14, 2026, adding to the festive box-office clash.

Parasakthi

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa Murali, and Sreeleela, is directed by Sudha Kongara. The Tamil film explores the Anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965. With a strong historical backdrop, Parasakthi is set to release on January 14, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti and competing with other festive releases.

A Festival Season Packed with Big Releases

With multiple high-budget films releasing within a span of a few days, Pongal and Sankranti 2026 are shaping up to be one of the most competitive and exciting periods for Indian cinema. Audiences can look forward to a diverse mix of genres, star performances, and festive entertainment throughout January.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance