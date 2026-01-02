Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Trailer Release Date Locked

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu have finally shared an exciting new update. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is billed as a wholesome family entertainer with Nayanthara playing the female lead. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 12, 2026.

The team has now confirmed that the official trailer will be released on January 4, 2026. Buzz in the industry suggests that the launch event may take place in Tirupati, although an official announcement is still awaited. Meanwhile, the trailer announcement poster has already amplified curiosity and fuelled excitement among fans.

The film features an impressive supporting cast including Catherine Tresa, Sunil, VTV Ganesh, Revanth, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, and Abhinav Gomatam. Produced by Shine Screens in association with Gold Box Entertainments, the movie’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.