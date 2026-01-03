Eko OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Malayalam Mystery Thriller in Telugu

The Malayalam blockbuster Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vineeth, and Narain, has quickly become one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year. Widely praised for its gripping narrative and suspenseful execution, the film — written by Bahul Ramesh and directed by Dinjith Ayyathan — earned strong reviews upon release and emerged as a box-office success.

After its theatrical run, Eko premiered on Netflix, initially available only in Malayalam. The streaming platform had announced that dubbed versions, including a Telugu release, would be added from January 7. However, in a pleasant surprise, the dubbed versions have already begun streaming ahead of schedule.

This early release is particularly exciting for Telugu audiences who were eagerly waiting to experience the thriller in their own language. Given the film’s genre and positive word-of-mouth, it is expected to draw solid viewership on the platform.

Eko is produced by MRK Jhayaram and Vipin Agnihotri under the Aaradyaa Studios banner, with music composed by Mujeeb Majeed.