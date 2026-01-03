Akhanda 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

The last major Tollywood release was Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, marking director Boyapati Sreenu’s fourth collaboration with the star. The film hit theatres on December 12, 2025, after overcoming a few legal issues ahead of release.

While the movie managed to impress its core fan base, it did not perform as expected at the box office. However, the latest buzz suggests that the film is gearing up for its OTT debut very soon.

Reports indicate that Netflix is likely to stream Akhanda 2 from January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, and several other Indian languages. If confirmed, this will make Akhanda 2 the first major Telugu film of the year to arrive on OTT, with a relatively short four-week gap between theatrical and digital release.

The pan-Indian action entertainer features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harshaali Malhotra, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, with music composed by Thaman.