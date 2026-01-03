School Holidays Announced as Cold Wave Hits Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi

As severe cold wave conditions continue across northern India, several state governments have announced holidays for schools to ensure the safety of students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in many regions until early January.

According to the IMD, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5°C to 6.5°C below the normal average temperature. Weather officials have forecast cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan until January 5, prompting authorities to announce temporary school holidays.

Uttar Pradesh announces school holiday till January 5

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared school holidays across the state until Monday, January 5. The holiday applies to all students from primary classes to Class 12, covering schools affiliated with state boards, CBSE, ICSE, and other boards.

The chief minister also directed officials to conduct ground-level inspections, prevent people from sleeping in the open during the cold spell, and distribute blankets to those affected by the harsh weather.

Punjab declares extended school holidays till January 7

The Punjab government has extended school holidays until Wednesday, January 7. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed that all schools will remain closed as temperatures continue to remain low across the state.

Guwahati schools to observe holiday till January 6

In Assam, authorities in the Kamrup Metropolitan district have announced school holidays in Guwahati until January 6 due to extreme weather conditions. Officials stated that regular classes will resume from January 7, keeping the safety and well-being of students in mind.

Winter holidays in other states

In Delhi, schools are already closed for winter holidays, which will continue until January 15.

Jammu and Kashmir is observing an extended winter vacation, with schools closed until late February. Classes up to Class 8 will reopen from March 1, while Classes 9 to 12 are scheduled to resume on February 22.

Haryana schools are currently on winter holidays from January 1 to January 15. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has also announced school holidays until Monday due to the ongoing cold wave.

State administrations continue to review weather updates and may announce additional holidays if cold conditions intensify in the coming days.

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