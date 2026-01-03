Are Banks Open Today, Jan 3? January Bank Holiday List and Working Hours

Before heading to a bank branch for an urgent task, many people stop to check one thing first — is the bank open today? Whether it’s an important cheque deposit, a loan enquiry, or a last-minute cash requirement, unexpected closures can disrupt financial plans, especially when weekends already limit working days.

This uncertainty is common among customers. Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follows a fixed pattern for Saturday operations, state-specific holidays often create confusion. To make things clearer, here’s a simple breakdown of today’s banking status and a look at the bank holidays scheduled for January.

Are banks open today?

Yes, banks are open today, January 3, as it is the first Saturday of the month. As per RBI guidelines, bank branches function on the first and third Saturdays, though they usually operate for shorter hours compared to weekdays.

Services available today

Customers can visit their local branches for most regular banking needs, such as:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque-related transactions

Account-related services

Loan enquiries and locker services (subject to branch-specific timings)

It is advisable to reach branches earlier in the day, as Saturday working hours may vary.

Bank holidays later in January

While banks are operating today, customers should keep track of the upcoming holidays in January, many of which depend on regional observances and festivals.

January 12: Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda – banks closed in select states

January 14: Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu – closures in several states

January 15: Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Makara Sankranti – holiday in select regions

January 16–17: Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal – banks closed in parts of southern India

January 23: Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose; Saraswati Puja and Basanta Panchami in some states

January 26: Republic Day – banks closed across the country

In addition to these dates, banks will also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, in line with RBI norms.

Digital banking continues as usual

Even when branches are closed, customers can rely on digital platforms. Services such as UPI payments, mobile and internet banking, ATM withdrawals, cash deposit machines, and online fund transfers remain available without interruption.

Planning ahead and keeping track of holiday schedules can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth handling of banking tasks throughout the month.