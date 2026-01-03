January 2026: Andhra Pradesh Schools to Have 13 Holidays – Full List

January 2026 brings a generous holiday calendar for students and government employees in Andhra Pradesh, offering ample time for rest, celebrations, and family activities. The highlight of the month is the extended Sankranti vacation, which gives students a long mid-month break.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026

Schools across the state will observe a total of 13 holidays during January. A major portion of this comes from the Sankranti festival break, which stretches for nine days from January 11 to January 18, including weekends.

Here is the list of school holidays in Andhra Pradesh for January 2026:

January 4 – Sunday

January 10 – Second Saturday

January 11 – Sunday

January 12 – Sankranti holiday

January 13 – Sankranti holiday

January 14 – Bhogi

January 15 – Makar Sankranti

January 16 – Kanuma

January 17 – Sankranti holiday

January 18 – Sunday

January 25 – Sunday

January 26 – Republic Day

January 31 – Sunday

With weekends added to the festival break, students get a long continuous holiday period, making it ideal for travel or festive gatherings.

Government Employee Holidays in January

State government employees will also benefit from multiple days off in January. The month includes nine regular holidays, apart from optional holidays that employees may choose based on eligibility.

Regular Holidays

Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, 25, and 31

Second Saturday: January 10

Festival holidays:

January 14 – Bhogi

January 15 – Sankranti

January 16 – Kanuma

National holiday:

January 26 – Republic Day

Optional Holidays

January 1 – New Year

January 3 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti

January 16 – Shab-e-Meraj

The well-spread holidays in January 2026 allow families in Andhra Pradesh to plan festivals, short trips, and personal time well in advance, making the start of the year both relaxed and festive.

Also read: Are Banks Open Today, Jan 3? January Bank Holiday List and Working Hours