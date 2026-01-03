January 2026: Andhra Pradesh Schools to Have 13 Holidays – Full List
January 2026 brings a generous holiday calendar for students and government employees in Andhra Pradesh, offering ample time for rest, celebrations, and family activities. The highlight of the month is the extended Sankranti vacation, which gives students a long mid-month break.
Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026
Schools across the state will observe a total of 13 holidays during January. A major portion of this comes from the Sankranti festival break, which stretches for nine days from January 11 to January 18, including weekends.
Here is the list of school holidays in Andhra Pradesh for January 2026:
- January 4 – Sunday
- January 10 – Second Saturday
- January 11 – Sunday
- January 12 – Sankranti holiday
- January 13 – Sankranti holiday
- January 14 – Bhogi
- January 15 – Makar Sankranti
- January 16 – Kanuma
- January 17 – Sankranti holiday
- January 18 – Sunday
- January 25 – Sunday
- January 26 – Republic Day
- January 31 – Sunday
- With weekends added to the festival break, students get a long continuous holiday period, making it ideal for travel or festive gatherings.
Government Employee Holidays in January
State government employees will also benefit from multiple days off in January. The month includes nine regular holidays, apart from optional holidays that employees may choose based on eligibility.
Regular Holidays
- Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, 25, and 31
- Second Saturday: January 10
Festival holidays:
- January 14 – Bhogi
- January 15 – Sankranti
- January 16 – Kanuma
National holiday:
- January 26 – Republic Day
Optional Holidays
- January 1 – New Year
- January 3 – Hazrat Ali Jayanti
- January 16 – Shab-e-Meraj
The well-spread holidays in January 2026 allow families in Andhra Pradesh to plan festivals, short trips, and personal time well in advance, making the start of the year both relaxed and festive.
Also read: Are Banks Open Today, Jan 3? January Bank Holiday List and Working Hours