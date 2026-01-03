Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 3: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!
On January 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continued to reflect global economic trends, fluctuations in currency value, and local demand. Precious metals — especially gold — remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, often purchased during festivals, weddings, and as long-term investments. Below is an overview of today’s rates across major cities.
Gold prices on January 3, 2026
Gold prices saw a slight uptick, driven by international demand and inflation concerns.
- 24K (999 purity) gold is priced at Rs 13,621 per gram.
- 22K gold, commonly used in jewellery, stands at Rs 12,486 per gram.
Gold rates in India are influenced by global bullion prices, the US dollar exchange rate, and seasonal jewellery purchases — particularly ahead of festive periods.
City-wise gold prices
Delhi
- 24K gold: Rs 13,636 per gram
- 22K gold: Rs 12,501 per gram
Mumbai
- 24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram
- 22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram
Kolkata
- 24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram
- 22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram
Chennai
- 24K gold: Rs 13,725 per gram
- 22K gold: Rs 12,581 per gram
Silver prices on January 3, 2026
Silver prices also moved upward, supported by both investment demand and industrial usage.
- Silver (999 purity) is trading at around Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram,
- Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram.
City-wise silver prices
- Delhi – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams
- Mumbai – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams
- Kolkata – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams
- Chennai – Rs 2,601 per 10 grams
While gold remains the preferred asset for long-term security, silver continues to attract buyers due to its affordability and strong industrial demand. Both metals are expected to see price movements in the coming weeks depending on global economic indicators and domestic buying trends.