Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 3: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

On January 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continued to reflect global economic trends, fluctuations in currency value, and local demand. Precious metals — especially gold — remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, often purchased during festivals, weddings, and as long-term investments. Below is an overview of today’s rates across major cities.

Gold prices on January 3, 2026

Gold prices saw a slight uptick, driven by international demand and inflation concerns.

24K (999 purity) gold is priced at Rs 13,621 per gram.

22K gold, commonly used in jewellery, stands at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by global bullion prices, the US dollar exchange rate, and seasonal jewellery purchases — particularly ahead of festive periods.

City-wise gold prices

Delhi

24K gold: Rs 13,636 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,501 per gram

Mumbai

24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

Kolkata

24K gold: Rs 13,621 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,486 per gram

Chennai

24K gold: Rs 13,725 per gram

22K gold: Rs 12,581 per gram

Silver prices on January 3, 2026

Silver prices also moved upward, supported by both investment demand and industrial usage.

Silver (999 purity) is trading at around Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram,

Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram.

City-wise silver prices

Delhi – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Mumbai – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Kolkata – Rs 2,421 per 10 grams

Chennai – Rs 2,601 per 10 grams

While gold remains the preferred asset for long-term security, silver continues to attract buyers due to its affordability and strong industrial demand. Both metals are expected to see price movements in the coming weeks depending on global economic indicators and domestic buying trends.