TG Inter Hall Ticket 2026 to Be Sent via WhatsApp to Parents

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a new system for issuing hall tickets for the TG Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations 2026, aiming to make the process more transparent and parent-friendly. As part of this initiative, hall ticket download links will be shared directly with parents via WhatsApp on their registered mobile numbers.

According to official updates and media reports, parents will receive a preview link of the TG Inter hall ticket before the examinations. This preview facility is designed to allow both students and parents to review all details in advance and ensure accuracy well ahead of exam dates.

How students can access the TG Inter hall ticket preview

TG Inter 1st year students can view their hall ticket preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth.

TG Inter 2nd year students need to use their 1st year hall ticket number along with their date of birth to access the preview.

What details should be checked

The board has urged parents to thoroughly verify all information displayed on the preview hall ticket. This includes:

Subjects and subject combinations

Medium of instruction

Group details

Student photograph and signature

Personal information such as name and date of birth

If any mistakes or discrepancies are found, students must immediately report them to their college principal, district intermediate education officer, nodal officer, or the designated district authority for timely correction. A dedicated window will be opened to facilitate rectification of errors.

Why were WhatsApp-based hall tickets were introduced

The move to send TG Inter hall ticket links through WhatsApp takes into account the widespread use of smartphones among parents. The board believes this approach will help ensure quicker access to important exam documents, reduce last-minute confusion, and encourage greater parental involvement in the examination process.

Overall, this digital initiative is expected to improve coordination between students, parents, colleges, and district officials, while also allowing errors to be identified and corrected well before the TG Intermediate examinations begin.

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