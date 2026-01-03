Is January 5 a School Holiday in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Other States?

As the new week approaches, students and parents across India are checking whether Monday, January 5, will be a school holiday or a regular working day. With winter conditions and recent holidays in some states, confusion around school schedules is common.

Is January 5 a School Holiday in India?

No, January 5 is not a school holiday in most parts of India.

Since Monday does not coincide with any national festival, regional celebration, or special observance, schools are scheduled to function normally on January 5.

There is no nationwide directive from the central or state governments declaring a holiday for schools on this day.

State-wise School Holiday Status on January 5

Here’s a quick overview of the situation across major states:

Telangana: Schools are open as usual. No holiday has been announced for January 5.

Tamil Nadu: January 5 is a regular working day for schools, as winter vacations are already over.

Karnataka: Schools will operate normally with no holiday notification for Monday.

Andhra Pradesh: No school holiday has been declared; classes will be held as scheduled.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the closure of schools across the state until Monday, January 5.

The holiday applies to all classes from primary to Class 12

Covers state board, CBSE, ICSE, and other affiliated schools

In addition to school closures, the chief minister has instructed district officials to:

Conduct ground-level inspections

Prevent people from sleeping in open areas during the cold spell

Ensure distribution of blankets to those affected by extreme weather

Schools in Uttar Pradesh are expected to reopen after January 5 unless further extensions are announced.

Punjab: School Holidays Extended Till January 7

The Punjab government has extended school holidays until Wednesday, January 7, due to continued low temperatures across the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed that all schools will remain closed during this period to safeguard students’ health.

Assam (Guwahati): Schools Closed Till January 6

In Assam, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has declared school holidays in Guwahati until January 6 because of extreme weather conditions.

Regular classes will resume from January 7

The decision prioritizes student safety amid severe cold

Delhi: Winter Holidays Continue Till January 15

Schools in Delhi are already observing scheduled winter holidays, which will continue until January 15. There is no separate announcement specific to January 5, as it falls within the winter vacation period.

Jammu and Kashmir: Extended Winter Vacation

Jammu and Kashmir is under an extended winter break due to harsh climatic conditions:

Classes up to Class 8 will reopen from March 1

Classes 9 to 12 will resume from February 22

Haryana: Winter Holidays From January 1 to 15

Schools in Haryana are currently closed for winter vacations from January 1 to January 15. January 5 falls within this holiday period.

Rajasthan: Schools Closed Till Monday

In Rajasthan, schools have been declared closed until Monday due to the ongoing cold wave. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and may extend holidays if required.

Are There Any Exceptions?

As of now, no state has officially declared a school holiday on January 5 due to weather conditions, festivals, or other reasons. However, in rare cases, district administrations or individual schools may announce last-minute closures due to extreme weather or local circumstances. Parents are advised to check messages from school authorities or official district notices.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Prepare for regular classes on Monday

Confirm school timings, especially in states where winter schedules may differ

Rely only on official school circulars or government announcements for updates

Conclusion

To summarise, January 5 is a normal school working day across most Indian states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Unless a local authority announces an unexpected closure, students should be ready to return to their regular academic routine.

Also read: India Festivals in January 2026: Lohri, Pongal, Republic Day and More