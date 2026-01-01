Mana Doctor Baabe Poster and Glimpse Released: New Year 2026 and Sri Skanda Birthday Coincided

'Mana Doctor Baabe’ is being produced by Kritakshi under the Skanda Films banner, with presentation by Sharanya and Sudhiksha, and directed by Chalapathi Kumar Puvvala. Sri Skanda plays the lead role in the film, while Mohana Siddhi and Shruti Shankar appear as the female leads. As a New Year special and on the occasion of the hero’s birthday, the makers released a special poster along with an exciting glimpse from the film.

To mark Sri Skanda’s birthday, a New Year special poster was unveiled. The glimpse clearly indicates that the film is going to be a comedy entertainer set against a village backdrop. The visuals showcase lush greenery, the rustic village atmosphere, a local clinic, and the doctor working there. With this glimpse itself, the makers convey that the film will be packed with ample entertainment. Overall, ‘Mana Doctor Baabe’ promises to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

Music for the film is composed by Manoj Kumar Busam. Cinematography is handled by Kishore Boyidapu, while Selva Kumar is the editor. Lyrics for the songs are written by Rambabu Gosala, Giridhar Ragolu, and Vishnu Yarravula. The shooting of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace, and the team plans to complete filming soon and announce further details.