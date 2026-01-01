Ghantasala: The Great Review – A Tribute To Music Legend

Ghantasala: The Great is a biographical film inspired by the life of legendary singer and music composer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, a name that continues to resonate deeply with Telugu audiences. Directed by C.H. Rama Rao and produced by C.H. Phani under the Anyukt Ram Pictures banner, the film released in theatres on January 2. Singer Krishna Chaitanya steps into the towering role of Ghantasala, taking on the responsibility of portraying not just a musical icon, but a cultural institution.

Story

While Ghantasala’s songs are universally known, his personal journey, struggles, and character remain unfamiliar to many. This film sets out to bridge that gap. Rather than focusing only on his musical brilliance, the narrative explores the man behind the voice—his childhood hardships, the humiliations he endured while learning music, the days he spent begging with a jole (cloth bag), his difficult journey to Madras, and the nights he slept in parks while chasing his dream.

The film also raises intriguing emotional questions: despite reaching unmatched heights, what inner void troubled Ghantasala in his later years? What was his unfulfilled final wish? Did he leave the world with regret? These questions form the emotional spine of the film and keep the audience invested.

Performances

Child actor Atulith delivers a sincere performance as young Ghantasala, effectively conveying innocence and struggle. Krishna Chaitanya deserves special mention for his committed portrayal in Ghantasala’s youth and later years. Both in appearance and mannerisms, he comes remarkably close to the legend and brings dignity to the role.

Mrudula, as Ghantasala’s wife Parvathamma, delivers a restrained and graceful performance. Suman, portraying Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, does justice to the role within its limited scope. Performances by Subbaraya Sharma as Patrayani Sitarama Sastry and J.K. Bharavi as Samudrala Raghavacharya add authenticity and emotional weight.

Direction & Analysis

Director C.H. Rama Rao’s intent deserves appreciation. Attempting to bring Ghantasala’s life to the big screen itself is a bold and commendable decision. The first half largely focuses on hardship—poverty, rejection, humiliation, and relentless struggle—culminating in an interval built around a haunting nightmare that reflects Ghantasala’s inner turmoil.

The second half captures his rise, influence, and stature in the music world. Scenes depicting legends like Lata Mangeshkar expressing a desire to sing with him, and Mohammed Rafi praising his voice, are effective and emotionally rewarding. The bond between Ghantasala and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan is portrayed with warmth and respect. The climax, showing the loss of his voice and the unfulfilled final wish, is poignant and leaves the viewer emotionally heavy.

Music & Technical Aspects

Music is naturally the soul of the film. The makers wisely rely largely on Ghantasala’s original songs, which elevate the viewing experience. The theme music, classical compositions, and background score successfully transport the audience to a bygone era.

Cinematography complements the period setting reasonably well. However, the film falters in technical finesse—VFX and graphics feel weak, and the art direction lacks consistency, occasionally pulling the viewer out of the narrative. From a technical standpoint, the film does not feel polished, though its emotional intent remains intact.

Verdict

Ghantasala: The Great is not a flawless cinematic experience, nor is it a technically superior biopic. However, it succeeds as an honest, heartfelt tribute that introduces audiences to the struggles, character, and humanity of one of Telugu cinema’s greatest musical legends.

More educational than entertaining, this is a film every Telugu viewer should watch—not for cinematic spectacle, but to understand a history and a life that shaped Telugu music forever.