Sahakutumbaanam Scores Success at the Box Office

Produced under the HNG Cinemas LLP banner, Sahakutumbaanam is written and directed by Uday Sharma and produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna. Starring Ram Kiran and Megha Akash as the lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast including Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Comedy Brahma Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sathya, Rajshree Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram and others in key roles. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma, cinematography by Madhu Dasari, and editing by Shashank Mali.

Released on January 1, Sahakutumbaanam has emerged as the first hit film of 2026. On this occasion, the film unit grandly organized a success meet to celebrate the film’s positive reception.

Speaking at the event, Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad said:

“I extend my heartfelt New Year wishes to all Telugu audiences. For the past 48 years, I have been like a family member to you all. You have embraced Sahakutumbaanam and made it a hit, which gives me immense happiness. Telugu audiences always encourage family-oriented films, and seeing people watch this movie together with their families makes me even happier. As long as I live, I will continue acting for my Telugu audience. I hope more such meaningful films are made. The increase in theatres clearly shows the success of this film, and I sincerely hope audiences continue to support it.”

Director Uday Sharma said:

“I thank everyone who attended this event. I am extremely happy that our film has become the first hit of 2026. My heartfelt thanks to the audience and the media who supported us. I am grateful to producer Mahadev Goud for backing such a good film and to Rajendra Prasad garu, Brahmanandam garu, and all the actors for their immense support. I strongly believe that if a film connects with family audiences, it will definitely succeed.”

Producer Mahadev Goud stated:

“I sincerely thank the audience for making our film a hit and the media for their constant support. Special thanks to Rajendra Prasad garu for supporting our very first production. The number of theatres is increasing, and I request those who haven’t watched the film yet to experience it.”

Hero Ram Kiran said:

“My heartfelt thanks to the media and audiences who supported us from day one. Seeing my long-cherished dream fulfilled gives me immense happiness. This film once again proves that Telugu audiences always encourage good content. Coming from a non-film background, the audience themselves are my biggest strength. I am forever grateful for the love shown towards me and our film.”

Actor Naveen GV said:

“New Year wishes to everyone. This is my debut film, and I consider it a great fortune to act in Sahakutumbaanam and share screen space with Rajendra Prasad garu.”