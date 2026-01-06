Prabhas The Raja Saab Overseas Content Update: All Set for US Premieres on Jan 8, 2026

The overseas release preparations for The Raja Saab are moving at a brisk pace, with key content updates emerging from QUBE Cinema Hyderabad today, Jan 6. The Raja Saab is slated to hit theatres in India on January 9, 2026 ahead of Sankranti festival. The US premieres are on January 8.

According to the latest update, the Telugu version’s second-half final content has been successfully received at QUBE Hyderabad. The mastering process is currently underway, and the fully mastered final content is expected to be uploaded to the QUBE server within the next two to three hours, after which it will be assigned to overseas theatres.

For the Hindi version, the first half is already ready, while the second-half final content is expected to reach QUBE Hyderabad within the next two hours. Once received, it will immediately go into mastering, keeping the overseas rollout firmly on schedule.

The update also clarified that other language versions of The Raja Saab will follow shortly, indicating a phased but steady completion of overseas deliverables.

Starring Prabhas, The Raja Saab has been generating strong buzz in international markets, with exhibitors closely tracking content readiness ahead of show allocations. With mastering progressing smoothly, industry circles expect overseas theatre assignments to begin shortly, paving the way for a wide and well-coordinated international release.