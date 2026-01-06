YS Jagan invited to 134th Urs of Hazrat Kale Mastan Shah Wali Dargah

AP former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was formally invited to the 134th Urs celebrations of the Hazrat Kale Mastan Shah Wali Dargah, Guntur, when the Dargah trustee Ravi Rammohan Rao met him at the YSRCP Central Office and presented the invitation.

The Urs festivities will be held at Nagarampalem, Guntur city, from January 6 to January 10, 2026, over five days. On the occasion, YS Jagan offered a chadar (sacred cloth), chandan, and sandalwood oil to Mastan Baba, and conveyed his wishes for the peaceful conduct of the Urs.

The programme was attended by Guntur district YSRCP president and former minister Ambati Rambabu, Dargah trustee Ravi Rammohan Rao and his wife Doondeshwari, Burra Satyanarayana Reddy, Thummuru Shamith Sai Ganesh Reddy, Ravi Jnaneshwar Bavaji Mastan Rao, and former Guntur Market Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana.