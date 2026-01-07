2026 Winter Holidays Full List: Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Lucknow, Assam and Ghaziabad

As winter vacations near their scheduled end, students and parents across Punjab are keenly awaiting clarity on whether schools will reopen or if the holidays will be extended further amid persistent cold weather.

Earlier, the Punjab government extended winter holidays for all schools until January 7, 2026, citing extreme cold conditions and dense fog across the state. The decision was taken in the interest of students’ safety and well-being.

No Fresh Announcement Yet

As of now, there is no official announcement on a further extension. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has not issued any new order beyond the January 7 deadline. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions, and any decision on reopening or extending holidays is expected to depend on how the situation evolves over the next 24–48 hours.

On December 31, the minister had directed all government, aided, recognised, and private educational institutions to remain closed for seven days, up to January 7, due to severe cold.

What Other States Are Doing

Here’s a snapshot of winter holiday schedules across select states and cities:

Telangana: Till January 16, 2026

Ghaziabad (UP): Till January 10, 2026 (up to Class 8)

Lucknow (UP): Till January 8, 2026 (up to Class 8)

Assam: Till January 6, 2026

Delhi: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Haryana: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Jaipur (Rajasthan):

Up to Class 5: Till January 10

Classes 6–8: Till January 8

Tripura: January 6 to January 10, 2026

Jharkhand: Till January 8, 2026 (all classes)

Punjab Weather Outlook (January 6–12)

According to the India Meteorological Department, Punjab is likely to continue experiencing harsh winter conditions:

Jan 6–7: Dense to very dense fog at several places; cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated locations

Jan 8: Dense to very dense fog at isolated places

Jan 9–12: Dense fog likely at isolated places

What Parents and Students Should Know

With foggy mornings and cold wave conditions persisting, authorities may take a call at short notice. Parents and students are advised to watch for official updates from the state government or the School Education Department before heading back to classrooms.

This page will be updated as soon as there is an official announcement on whether Punjab schools will reopen or winter holidays will be extended further.