Schools Holidays 2026: CBSE, ICSE & State Board Schools Shut – State-Wise Holiday List

A powerful cold wave and persistent fog have disrupted normal life across several Indian states, leading authorities to announce unexpected school holidays and extend ongoing winter breaks. With temperatures plunging and visibility remaining low, officials have stressed that these holidays are temporary safety measures meant to protect students from harsh weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh: Sudden Holidays in Noida, Ghaziabad & Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, prolonged cold and dense fog have resulted in unplanned holidays for younger students. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have been granted holidays up to Class 8. Noida institutions are likely to reopen on January 7, while Ghaziabad has extended the holiday period until January 10.

Lucknow authorities have also declared holidays for Classes Nursery to 8 until January 8, citing severe weather.

Jharkhand: Schools Shut Following IMD Alert

Jharkhand has also announced school holidays in Ranchi and Jamshedpur after the IMD issued a yellow alert. All academic activities from kindergarten to Class 12 have been put on hold. Examinations for senior students may continue, depending on the school’s decision. Teachers are required to report for administrative work from January 6 despite the ongoing holidays.

Telangana Extends Sankranti Holidays Statewide

The Telangana School Education Department has prolonged the Sankranti holidays, giving students additional days of break. Instead of reopening on January 16, schools will now resume on January 17 as per the latest government notification.

Bihar, Assam, Delhi & Haryana Modify Holiday Schedules Due to Cold

Dropping temperatures in Bihar have prompted multiple districts to impose holidays for schoolchildren. Schools have been instructed to follow district-wise cold weather advisories.

In Assam, all government and private schools are observing holidays until January 6 because of severe morning cold.

Delhi is currently undergoing its annual winter holidays from January 1 to January 15, 2026, with schools preparing to reopen afterward. Haryana has also declared winter holidays until January 15, sticking to its usual academic calendar.

Jammu & Kashmir: Extended Winter Holidays for All Classes

Jammu and Kashmir continue with their longer, staggered winter holiday schedule. Pre-primary classes closed on November 26, followed by Classes 1–8 on December 1 and Classes 9–12 on December 11. Schools up to Class 8 will resume only on March 1, while senior classes will reopen after their holiday break on February 22.

Tripura, Jaipur & Bhopal Implement Additional Holiday Measures

Tripura has declared holidays for all schools—government, aided, and private—until January 10, as temperatures fall 4–6°C below normal.

In Jaipur, primary students up to Class 5 will continue their holidays until January 10, while Classes 6–8 will return to school on January 8.

Bhopal has not declared full holidays, but has changed school timings for Classes up to 8, with the new start time of 9:30 am to help students avoid early-morning cold.

Parents Advised to Watch for Updated Holiday Notices

Education departments nationwide have urged parents and students to stay attentive to official announcements, as holiday schedules may change depending on fresh IMD warnings and local weather updates.

Latest Update from Tripura

Tripura has confirmed that the holiday extension will remain in effect until January 10, covering all government, aided, and private schools.