Kuwait Declares January 18 a Public Holiday to Mark Isra and Miraj

The Civil Service Commission of Kuwait has declared Sunday, January 18, a nationwide public holiday in observance of Isra and Miraj for the year 1447 AH. On this day, work will remain suspended across all ministries, government departments, authorities, and public institutions, with regular operations resuming on Monday, January 19.

Organizations that provide essential or specialized services will continue functioning according to schedules set by their respective authorities, ensuring that public needs are not disrupted while employees observe the holiday. Officials noted that the arrangement is designed to honor the religious occasion while maintaining continuity in critical operations.

What is Isra and Miraj?

Isra and Miraj marks an important spiritual event in Islam, commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s miraculous night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem (Isra) and his ascension to the heavens (Miraj). The day is observed with prayers, religious gatherings, and reflection on faith and devotion, highlighting the deep historical and spiritual significance of the event for Muslims around the world.