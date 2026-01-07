Makar Sankranti 2026 Date: January 14 or 15? Know the Correct Date and Timings

Makar Sankranti is regarded as one of the most sacred festivals in Hindu culture, marking the Sun’s shift into Capricorn (Makara Rashi). This transition is believed to bring renewed energy, longer days, and spiritual upliftment. However, as the festival approaches in 2026, many people are confused about whether Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 or January 15.

To clear this uncertainty, here is the verified date along with auspicious timings, ritual steps, and the festival’s deeper spiritual meaning.

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date: January 14 or January 15?

Astrological calculations confirm that Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2026, even though some people still think it might fall on January 15.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the evening of January 14, making the rituals performed on this date spiritually significant.

Confirmed Date

Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14, 2026

Day: Wednesday

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

Here are the most favorable periods for performing Sankranti rituals:

Punya Kala: 3:13 PM to 6:15 PM (3 hours 2 minutes)

Maha Punya Kala: 3:13 PM to 5:02 PM (1 hour 49 minutes)

These timings are considered highly sacred for taking a holy bath, offering prayers, and doing charity.

Makar Sankranti 2026 Rituals: A Step-by-Step Guide

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God). Devotees begin their day with cleansing rituals followed by offerings and charity.

1. Take a Holy Bath

A purifying bath is recommended during the Punya Kala. Many people add Ganga water and black sesame seeds to the bath, symbolizing purification of past deeds.

2. Offer Arghya to the Sun

After bathing, devotees offer arghya to the Sun using a copper vessel filled with water, red flowers, rice grains, and sesame seeds.

While making the offering, chant:

“Om Suryaya Namah” or

“Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah”

3. Perform Charity (Daan)

Charity holds immense importance on Makar Sankranti. Donating items brings blessings, prosperity, and relief from difficulties.

Common donations include:

black sesame seeds

jaggery

rice

clothes

blankets

khichdi

money or food grains

Spiritual Importance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayana, the Sun’s northward journey, regarded as an auspicious phase in Hindu scriptures.

Why the Festival is Considered Highly Auspicious

Donating sesame seeds and jaggery is believed to reduce negative Sun-related influences.

Offering sesame ladoos to Lord Vishnu is said to remove obstacles.

Bathing in sacred rivers like the Ganga is believed to cleanse sins and elevate spiritual growth.

Helping the poor through food and blanket donations attracts abundance and good fortune.

Whether people thought the date was January 14 or January 15, the confirmed festival day for 2026 is January 14, and performing rituals on this day is considered highly beneficial.

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