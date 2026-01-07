Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 7: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates Across India

Jan 07, 2026, 10:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold continues to remain one of the safest investments, trusted for its ability to preserve wealth during inflation and economic uncertainty. Apart from symbolising prosperity, it has long been considered a reliable store of value.

Below are the latest gold and silver prices in India. Rates are updated daily and shared for informational purposes only.

Gold Prices Today, January 7: 

  • 24K gold (pure gold): ₹13,883 per gram
  • 22K gold: ₹12,726 per gram
  • 18K gold: ₹10,413 per gram

Compared to yesterday, 24K gold has increased by ₹1 per gram.

24K Gold Price (Gram-wise)

  • 1 gram — ₹13,883
  • 8 grams — ₹1,11,064
  • 10 grams — ₹1,38,830
  • 100 grams — ₹13,88,300

Gold Price in Major Cities (Per Gram)

Chennai

  • 24K — ₹13,998
  • 22K — ₹12,831
  • 18K — ₹10,701

Mumbai

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Delhi

  • 24K — ₹13,898
  • 22K — ₹12,741
  • 18K — ₹10,428

Kolkata

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Bangalore

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Hyderabad

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Kerala

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Pune

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Vadodara

  • 24K — ₹13,888
  • 22K — ₹12,731
  • 18K — ₹10,418

Ahmedabad

  • 24K — ₹13,888
  • 22K — ₹12,731
  • 18K — ₹10,418

Jaipur

  • 24K — ₹13,898
  • 22K — ₹12,741
  • 18K — ₹10,428

Lucknow

  • 24K — ₹13,898
  • 22K — ₹12,741
  • 18K — ₹10,428

Coimbatore

  • 24K — ₹13,998
  • 22K — ₹12,831
  • 18K — ₹10,701

Madurai

  • 24K — ₹13,998
  • 22K — ₹12,831
  • 18K — ₹10,701

Vijayawada

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Patna

  • 24K — ₹13,888
  • 22K — ₹12,731
  • 18K — ₹10,418

Nagpur

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Chandigarh

  • 24K — ₹13,898
  • 22K — ₹12,741
  • 18K — ₹10,428

Surat

  • 24K — ₹13,888
  • 22K — ₹12,731
  • 18K — ₹10,418

Bhubaneswar

  • 24K — ₹13,883
  • 22K — ₹12,726
  • 18K — ₹10,413

Silver Price Today, January 7, 2026:

  • Silver price per gram — ₹253.10
  • Silver price per kilogram — ₹2,53,100

Silver remains popular among jewellery buyers and investors, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred. Industrial demand also plays a major role in driving silver price movements globally.


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