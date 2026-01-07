Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 7: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates Across India
Gold continues to remain one of the safest investments, trusted for its ability to preserve wealth during inflation and economic uncertainty. Apart from symbolising prosperity, it has long been considered a reliable store of value.
Below are the latest gold and silver prices in India. Rates are updated daily and shared for informational purposes only.
Gold Prices Today, January 7:
- 24K gold (pure gold): ₹13,883 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,726 per gram
- 18K gold: ₹10,413 per gram
Compared to yesterday, 24K gold has increased by ₹1 per gram.
24K Gold Price (Gram-wise)
- 1 gram — ₹13,883
- 8 grams — ₹1,11,064
- 10 grams — ₹1,38,830
- 100 grams — ₹13,88,300
Gold Price in Major Cities (Per Gram)
Chennai
- 24K — ₹13,998
- 22K — ₹12,831
- 18K — ₹10,701
Mumbai
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Delhi
- 24K — ₹13,898
- 22K — ₹12,741
- 18K — ₹10,428
Kolkata
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Bangalore
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Hyderabad
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Kerala
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Pune
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Vadodara
- 24K — ₹13,888
- 22K — ₹12,731
- 18K — ₹10,418
Ahmedabad
- 24K — ₹13,888
- 22K — ₹12,731
- 18K — ₹10,418
Jaipur
- 24K — ₹13,898
- 22K — ₹12,741
- 18K — ₹10,428
Lucknow
- 24K — ₹13,898
- 22K — ₹12,741
- 18K — ₹10,428
Coimbatore
- 24K — ₹13,998
- 22K — ₹12,831
- 18K — ₹10,701
Madurai
- 24K — ₹13,998
- 22K — ₹12,831
- 18K — ₹10,701
Vijayawada
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Patna
- 24K — ₹13,888
- 22K — ₹12,731
- 18K — ₹10,418
Nagpur
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Chandigarh
- 24K — ₹13,898
- 22K — ₹12,741
- 18K — ₹10,428
Surat
- 24K — ₹13,888
- 22K — ₹12,731
- 18K — ₹10,418
Bhubaneswar
- 24K — ₹13,883
- 22K — ₹12,726
- 18K — ₹10,413
Silver Price Today, January 7, 2026:
- Silver price per gram — ₹253.10
- Silver price per kilogram — ₹2,53,100
Silver remains popular among jewellery buyers and investors, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred. Industrial demand also plays a major role in driving silver price movements globally.