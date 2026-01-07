Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 7: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Rates Across India

Gold continues to remain one of the safest investments, trusted for its ability to preserve wealth during inflation and economic uncertainty. Apart from symbolising prosperity, it has long been considered a reliable store of value.

Below are the latest gold and silver prices in India. Rates are updated daily and shared for informational purposes only.

Gold Prices Today, January 7:

24K gold (pure gold): ₹13,883 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,726 per gram

18K gold: ₹10,413 per gram

Compared to yesterday, 24K gold has increased by ₹1 per gram.

24K Gold Price (Gram-wise)

1 gram — ₹13,883

8 grams — ₹1,11,064

10 grams — ₹1,38,830

100 grams — ₹13,88,300

Gold Price in Major Cities (Per Gram)

Chennai

24K — ₹13,998

22K — ₹12,831

18K — ₹10,701

Mumbai

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Delhi

24K — ₹13,898

22K — ₹12,741

18K — ₹10,428

Kolkata

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Bangalore

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Hyderabad

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Kerala

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Pune

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Vadodara

24K — ₹13,888

22K — ₹12,731

18K — ₹10,418

Ahmedabad

24K — ₹13,888

22K — ₹12,731

18K — ₹10,418

Jaipur

24K — ₹13,898

22K — ₹12,741

18K — ₹10,428

Lucknow

24K — ₹13,898

22K — ₹12,741

18K — ₹10,428

Coimbatore

24K — ₹13,998

22K — ₹12,831

18K — ₹10,701

Madurai

24K — ₹13,998

22K — ₹12,831

18K — ₹10,701

Vijayawada

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Patna

24K — ₹13,888

22K — ₹12,731

18K — ₹10,418

Nagpur

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Chandigarh

24K — ₹13,898

22K — ₹12,741

18K — ₹10,428

Surat

24K — ₹13,888

22K — ₹12,731

18K — ₹10,418

Bhubaneswar

24K — ₹13,883

22K — ₹12,726

18K — ₹10,413

Silver Price Today, January 7, 2026:

Silver price per gram — ₹253.10

Silver price per kilogram — ₹2,53,100

Silver remains popular among jewellery buyers and investors, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred. Industrial demand also plays a major role in driving silver price movements globally.