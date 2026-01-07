Telangana Extends Sankranti Holidays: Schools to Reopen on January 17

The School Education Department of Telangana has officially extended the Sankranti holidays, giving students, teachers, and families an additional day to enjoy their festive break. With this revised plan, all schools across the state will now reopen on January 17, instead of the previously scheduled January 16.

Why the Holiday Extension Was Announced

Earlier, the government had declared the Sankranti holiday break from January 11 to January 15, with classes originally set to resume on January 16. However, the General Administration Department later announced January 16 as an optional holiday for the Kanuma festival.

Since Kanuma is an important continuation of Sankranti festivities, the School Education Department decided that extending the holidays by one more day would be appropriate. This change applies to schools under every management category—government, aided, and private.

Official Statement from the Education Department

Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, confirmed the revised schedule and mentioned that the extra holiday will ensure a smoother transition when schools reopen after the festival season. According to the updated plan, normal classes and academic routines will begin again on January 17 across Telangana.

Students and Parents Welcome the Extra Holiday

Families across the state have responded positively to the extended holidays. The additional break allows students and parents to wrap up Sankranti and Kanuma celebrations without rushing back into school routines.

The decision provides everyone a little more breathing space during this important festive period, making the extended holiday a welcome relief.

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