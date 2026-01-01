Ram Kiran Interview about Sahakutumbaanaam: This Film Belongs To Every Family

HNG Cinemas LLP banner’s upcoming family entertainer “Sahakutumbaanaam”, written and directed by Uday Sharma and produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna, is all set to hit theatres on January 1.

The film stars Ram Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Renowned actors Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Hasya Brahma Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, Rajashree Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram, and others play key roles.

Legendary music director Mani Sharma has composed the music, while Madhu Dasari handled cinematography. Editing is by Shashank Mali. Popular choreographer Ram Kiran is making his debut as a lead actor with this film.

As the release date arrives, hero Ram Kiran interacted with the media and shared his journey and experiences.

About His Background

Ram Kiran said dance has been his passion since childhood. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, he began performing dance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a young age. Over time, his interest in dance grew along with his love for acting. He worked as a choreographer across several Indian film industries before deciding to follow his dream of becoming an actor.

How Sahakutumbaanaam Came His Way

He revealed that through contacts developed due to his interest in acting, he met director Uday Sharma. He was instantly impressed by the story and the hero’s character and decided to take up the film.

About His Role

Ram Kiran stated that his character is very different from regular hero roles. It has a psychological layer, creating curiosity and suspense among the audience.

About Megha Akash

Speaking about his co-star Megha Akash, Ram Kiran said he was pleasantly surprised by her humility despite having worked with many top stars across industries. He praised her discipline and support, adding that she constantly encouraged him and that he learned a lot from her.

Working With Senior Actors

He described acting alongside legends like Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam as a dream come true. For a debut hero, sharing screen space with such senior actors is a great fortune, he said, adding that he considers them as his mentors.

About Director Uday Sharma

Ram Kiran praised the director for being highly particular about the story and extremely disciplined. As this is Uday Sharma’s debut film, he handled the project with great dedication and attention to detail.

Support From the Producers

He appreciated HNG Cinemas LLP for their strong passion towards cinema. Though they come from other business backgrounds, they were deeply involved in every aspect of the film and treated him like a big hero, offering complete support throughout the project.

About Choreography

Ram Kiran clarified that he did not choreograph the songs himself, as he felt it would be risky for his debut film. He credited other choreographers for designing unique dance moves, especially a never-before scooter step, and expressed his gratitude to them.

Acting vs Choreography

He shared that while choreographing, he always imagined himself in the actor’s place, which helped him understand emotions better. He also underwent acting training, which helped him carry emotions effectively on screen.

Future Plans

Ram Kiran said he would never give up choreography, as dance is his lifelong passion. He also expressed interest in playing villain roles in the future and mentioned that he would continue exploring photography as well. He drew inspiration from choreographers who later became directors or actors.

About Music

He expressed his long-standing admiration for Mani Sharma, saying he had danced to many of his songs since childhood. Ram Kiran revealed that Mani Sharma agreed to compose music only after liking the story, and he believes the music will be a major strength of the film.

Audience Response

The film was recently screened for select family audiences. Ram Kiran shared that the response was overwhelming, with families stating that the film can be enjoyed together with children and that it beautifully highlights family values.

“Listening to their words made my eyes fill with tears. Their feedback gave me complete confidence in the film,” he said.

Final Word

Concluding, Ram Kiran said Sahakutumbaanaam, releasing on January 1 as a New Year treat, will stay close to the audience’s hearts. The film reflects strong family values, and every viewer will find either themselves or someone from their family in the characters portrayed.