Rashmika Enjoys New Year Holiday In Rome With Vijay Deverakonda: Viral Photos Spark Buzz

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna treated fans to glimpses from her holiday in Rome. Now, it turns out Vijay Deverakonda is also vacationing in the historic Italian capital.

Vijay recently shared a set of photos on Instagram, showing him exploring popular tourist spots around the city. One picture features him standing near the iconic Colosseum, while another shows a woman resting her head on his shoulder. Although her face isn’t visible, many fans believe the woman is Rashmika.

“Happy new year my darling loves ❤️ May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you 🤗❤️,” he captioned the post.

Rashmika, too, had earlier posted photos and videos from the same trip, offering a peek into quiet celebrations, candle-lit prayers, and cozy moments with friends. Among the clips, a few subtle frames featuring Vijay especially drew attention online — including one where Rashmika is seen feeding him dessert before tasting it herself.

Reports claim that Vijay and Rashmika got secretly engaged in October 2025, in the presence of close family members. Although the couple has not confirmed the news publicly, a recent report in Hindustan Times states that their wedding is scheduled for February 26, 2026, at a royal palace in Udaipur.

Sources further suggest that the ceremony will be strictly private with no celebrity guests. “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned at one of Udaipur’s heritage palaces. Like their engagement, it will be a close-knit affair attended only by their loved ones,” an insider revealed.