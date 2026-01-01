Hyderabad Rings in New Year Safely, Zero Drunk-Driving Incidents Recorded

Hyderabad welcomed the New Year without any major drunk-driving accidents, a milestone attributed to strict enforcement efforts and sustained public awareness campaigns across the city. City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar praised the coordinated efforts of police personnel, partner agencies and citizens for prioritising safety during the celebrations.

He noted that rigorous checking drives, combined with continuous awareness initiatives, played a crucial role in preventing mishaps on the roads.

“This didn’t happen by chance. Awareness worked, responsibility won, and public cooperation made the difference,” Sajjanar said, urging people to continue supporting efforts to make Hyderabad safer and more globally responsible.

Emphasising that celebration should never come at the cost of lives, he reiterated that drinking and driving must never go together. “Hyderabad has proved that celebrations can be safe — alcohol and steering should never meet,” he added, encouraging citizens to keep the spirit of responsible celebration alive throughout the year.