Long Weekends in 2026: Full Holiday List and Smart Travel Planning Tips

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” isn’t just a proverb — science backs it too. Breaks refresh the mind, reduce stress, and help you return to routine with renewed focus. And while short pauses are hard to squeeze into daily life, long weekends arrive like ready-made travel windows.

Here’s your month-by-month guide to India’s long weekends in 2026 — plus ideas on where to go and how to plan smarter (book stays 2–3 months ahead to avoid peak rush).

January — New Year Resets & Republic Day Escapes

2026 starts with travel on the calendar.

New Year’s Day lands on a Thursday, and Republic Day comes on a Monday — perfect for two easy mini-breaks. Think Goa, Jaipur, or a quiet Himalayan retreat.

Dates to watch: Jan 1, Jan 26

Planning tip: Take leave on Jan 2 for a relaxed 4-day New Year weekend.

March — Colours, Culture & Extended Breaks

Holi arrives on March 3 (Tuesday), and Ram Navami on March 26 (Thursday), creating expandable weekends. Celebrate in Varanasi or Barsana — or skip the crowds in Gokarna and Pondicherry.

Dates to watch: Mar 3, Mar 26

Planning tip: Apply for leave on Mar 30 and turn it into a 5-day getaway.

April — The Calm of Good Friday

Good Friday (April 3) makes a natural long weekend. It’s the ideal coastal break moment — Alleppey houseboats, Goa beaches, or Varkala cliffs before summer hits.

Date to watch: Apr 3

Planning tip: Add Apr 2 as leave for four blissful days.

May — Summer Hill Runs

Labour Day on May 1 (Friday) practically invites you to the hills.

Manali, Ooty, Darjeeling or Sikkim — perfect before monsoon rolls in.

Date to watch: May 1

Planning tip: Take Apr 30 or May 4 off to stretch the trip.

July–August — Monsoon Magic

Rath Yatra (July 16) and Raksha Bandhan (August 28) bring lush, rain-washed escapes.

Drive through the Western Ghats, sip tea in Coorg, or plan culture-rich short breaks.

Dates to watch: Jul 16, Aug 28

Planning tip: Add one weekday leave for a 4-day monsoon retreat.

October — Peak Travel Season

October is India’s superstar travel month.

Gandhi Jayanti (Oct 2) offers a neat long weekend, and Dussehra (Oct 20) stretches nicely with minimal leave. Rajasthan, Himachal, Uttarakhand, or the North East shine this time of year.

Dates to watch: Oct 2, Oct 20

Planning tip: Take Oct 19 off for a festive 4-day escape.

December — Year-End Finale

Christmas (Dec 25, Friday) closes the year with one last long weekend.

Whether beaches, hills, or cozy cabins — end 2026 on a travel high.

Date to watch: Dec 25

Planning tip: Add Dec 24 or Dec 28 for a longer celebration.

Key Long-Weekend Holidays in Vertical Format

(Regional observance may vary — always cross-check local calendars.)

Republic Day — January 26 (Monday)

A clean 3-day national break.

Maha Shivratri — February 17 (Tuesday)

Extend it by taking Monday off.

Holi — March 16 (Monday)

A festive, widely celebrated weekend window.

Good Friday — March 27 (Friday)

A travel-friendly spring weekend.

Ram Navami — April 15 (Wednesday)

Works best combined with nearby leave.

Mahavir Jayanti — April 22 (Wednesday)

Regional long-weekend possibilities.

May Day — May 1 (Friday)

Ideal for early-summer trips.

Eid-ul-Fitr — April 14 (Tuesday, tentative)

(Moon-dependent — check final dates.)

Independence Day — August 15 (Saturday)

National holiday with a short extension.

Ganesh Chaturthi — September 7 (Monday)

Great for festive travel.

Gandhi Jayanti — October 2 (Friday)

A classic long weekend.

Dussehra — October 12 (Monday)

Widely celebrated — excellent for travel.

Diwali — November 1 (Sunday)

Often stretches into a long festive break.

Christmas — December 25 (Friday)

The perfect year-end escape.

Final Tip

Plan early, choose off-beat destinations where possible, and mix short cultural breaks with slow, relaxing stays. The goal isn’t just travel — it’s returning refreshed.