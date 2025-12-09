2026 Holidays and Long Weekends Calendar: Jan 2026 to Dec 2026 - Here is Full Year List

India’s official holiday and long-weekend calendar for 2026 has been released, offering travellers a clear roadmap to plan vacations well in advance. With several festivals coinciding with weekends, the new year promises ample opportunities for extended breaks—many of which can be stretched further with a single leave day.

January 2026: A Strong Start to the Year

January 1–4: New Year’s Day on Thursday. Taking leave on Friday turns it into a four-day weekend.

January 14: Makar Sankranti.

January 23–26: Vasant Panchami, the weekend, and Republic Day line up for another long holiday spell.

February 2026: Mid-Month Breather

February 15: Maha Shivratri provides a mid-February pause.

February 28: The month ends just ahead of the Holi week in early March.

March 2026: Packed with Major Festivals

March 1–4: Holi on March 3 merges with the weekend to create a four-day break.

March 20–22: Eid al-Fitr long weekend.

March 26–31: Ram Navami on Thursday + one leave on Friday + weekend + Mahavir Jayanti on Monday = a six-day holiday window.

April 2026: Good Friday Weekend

April 3–5: Good Friday leads into the weekend, offering a three-day break.

May 2026: Summer Weekend Escape

May 1–3: Buddha Purnima aligns with the weekend for another long weekend.

June 2026: Mid-Year Travel Opportunity

June 26–29: Muharram creates a four-day extended break.

July 2026: Rath Yatra Stretch

July 16–19: With Rath Yatra on Thursday, a Friday leave unlocks a four-day holiday.

August 2026: Festival Cluster Enables Longer Leaves

A string of festivals makes the last week of August ideal for travel:

August 25: Milad-un-Nabi

August 26: Onam

August 28: Raksha Bandhan

A single day of leave can convert this entire period into a long getaway.

September 2026: Mini-Breaks Throughout the Month

September 4–6: Janmashtami weekend.

September 12–14: Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday provides a natural three-day break.

October 2026: Best Month for Extended Vacations

October 2–4: Gandhi Jayanti forms a holiday weekend.

October 17–20: A Monday leave extends the break leading up to Dussehra on Tuesday.

November 2026: Guru Nanak Jayanti Weekend

November 21–24: Applying for leave on Monday results in a four-day long weekend.

December 2026: Holiday Season Finale

December 25–27: Christmas falls on a Friday, offering a perfect three-day year-end escape.