January 1st Holiday, January 2 Remote Work: UAE Announces New Year 2026 Holidays

Federal government employees in the United Arab Emirates will welcome 2026 with an extended break, following an official announcement outlining holiday and flexible work arrangements for the New Year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has confirmed that Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be observed as a paid public holiday across all federal entities in celebration of New Year’s Day. Government offices will remain closed, giving employees a full day off.

To further extend the break, FAHR has designated Friday, January 2, 2026, as a work-from-home day for federal staff whose job responsibilities can be carried out remotely. This arrangement effectively provides a long weekend, allowing employees to ease into the new year.

However, personnel working in essential services or roles requiring on-site presence will continue to report to duty on Friday, in accordance with operational needs. Other eligible employees may work remotely, subject to internal policies of their respective departments.

The move aligns with the UAE government’s ongoing emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance, offering flexibility while ensuring continuity of essential services as the country steps into 2026.