Ex Wife Manju Warrier Comments on Dileep Acquittal in Bhavana Assault Case

Actor Manju Warrier has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the acquittal of Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, minutes after survivor Bhavana Menon reacted to the court’s verdict.

Posting on social media, Warrier said she respects the judiciary but believes justice in the case remains unfinished. According to her, while those who physically carried out the crime have been punished, the individual or individuals who allegedly planned and enabled the assault have not been brought to justice.

Her statement came soon after Dileep, who was cleared of all charges, accused his former wife of damaging his public image by suggesting that the crime involved a wider conspiracy. In the aftermath of the 2017 assault on Bhavana in a moving vehicle, Warrier had publicly stated that the attack appeared to be premeditated. Dileep was later arrested in connection with the case and spent over three months in custody before being released on bail. Nearly nine years later, following his acquittal, the actor publicly blamed Warrier for fuelling suspicion against him.

Reiterating her support for the survivor, Warrier said true justice would only be achieved when everyone involved in the crime, directly or indirectly, is held accountable. She stressed that the issue goes beyond a single case and reflects the larger need for women to feel safe and fearless in public and professional spaces.

She ended her message with a “With Her — then, now, and always” sign-off, underscoring her continued solidarity with the survivor.

The verdict, delivered on December 12, 2025, has brought partial resolution to one of Kerala’s most high-profile criminal cases. An Ernakulam court sentenced six accused, including Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and sexual assault of the actress.

At the same time, Dileep’s acquittal—citing the prosecution’s failure to establish a criminal conspiracy beyond doubt—has sparked intense public debate. While the survivor acknowledged the convictions, she also raised concerns about fairness and accountability within the justice system.

The judgment has reignited conversations in Kerala about legal processes, institutional responsibility, and the Malayalam film industry’s ongoing reckoning with power and privilege, ensuring the case continues to draw attention well beyond the courtroom.