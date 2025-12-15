Potti Sriramulu Death Anniversary: YS Jagan Pays Tribute, YSRCP Slams AP Govt for Insulting Amarajeevi’s Legacy

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary, hailing him as an enduring symbol of Telugu self-respect who sacrificed his life through an indefinite fast for a separate state for Telugu people. In a post on X, YS Jagan said Potti Sriramulu’s supreme sacrifice has rendered him immortal in the hearts of Telugus and continues to inspire unity, dignity and self-respect.

తెలుగు ప్రజల ఆత్మగౌరవ ప్రతీక శ్రీ పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు గారు. తెలుగువారికి ప్రత్యేక రాష్ట్రం కోసం ఆమరణ నిరాహార దీక్ష చేసి, ప్రాణాలర్పించిన అమరజీవి, తెలుగు ప్రజల హృద‌యాల్లో చిర‌స్మ‌ర‌ణీయుడు. నేడు శ్రీ పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు గారి వ‌ర్ధంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళులు. pic.twitter.com/J5uQWesAWJ — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 15, 2025

YSRCP leaders, addressing the death anniversary programme held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of repeatedly belittling the legacy of the Amarajeevi. They questioned the government’s unwillingness to construct a statue for Potti Sriramulu and condemned the decision to seek public donations for the memorial, calling it a grave insult to a leader who gave his life for the cause of Telugu identity.

The leaders recalled that soon after coming to power in 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued a Government Order to observe Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1 in honour of Potti Sriramulu, a practice that was followed consistently for five years. They alleged that shifting the observance to June 2 after the change in government reflects a deliberate attempt to undermine the Amarajeevi’s sacrifice.

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas questioned the priorities of the coalition government, pointing out that while ₹11 crore was spent merely on preparing a detailed project report for an NTR statue and public funds were readily allocated for other memorial events, the government has shown reluctance to honour Potti Sriramulu in a dignified manner. He also criticised the government for seeking donations for the statue despite borrowing ₹2.66 lakh crore in just 18 months.

MLC Lella Appireddy said Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifice would remain alive as long as the Telugu people exist and asserted that the YSR Congress Party, under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, would continue to protect and carry forward his ideals of Telugu unity and self-respect.

The programme was attended by MLC Lella Appireddy, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, MLC Ruhulla, SC Cell state president TJR Sudhakar Babu, Grievance Cell president Narayana Murthy, party spokespersons Putta Siva Shankar Reddy and Konda Rajiv Gandhi, along with several other senior party leaders.