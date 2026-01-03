De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn’s Latest Film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently returned to the screen with the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De. The original film, featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, told the story of a middle-aged NRI who falls in love with a much younger woman.

In the sequel, Rakul Preet Singh reprises her role, with the storyline focusing more on the relationship dynamics between Ajay Devgn’s character and the woman’s family. However, unlike the first installment, the sequel failed to recreate the same box-office magic.

Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 9, as revealed in the platform’s Coming Soon section. The theatrical-to-OTT window for the film stands at eight weeks.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan, the movie features Madhavan, Javed Jaaferi, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under the banners of T-Series Films and Luv Films.