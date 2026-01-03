January 5 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE and BSE Open on Monday

As the new trading week begins, investors and traders are searching for clarity on whether January 5 is a stock market holiday in India or a regular trading day. With several holidays scattered across the year, it’s natural to double-check before planning trades, investments, or portfolio reviews.

Is January 5 a Stock Market Holiday in India?

No, January 5 is not a stock market holiday.

Since Monday does not coincide with any national festival, religious observance, or special occasion, the Indian stock market will function normally on this day.

Both major exchanges—BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange)—will remain open and operational on January 5.

Trading Schedule on January 5

On January 5, trading will take place as per the regular schedule:

Equity market: Open

Derivatives segment: Open

Currency market: Open

Commodity market (MCX): Open (normal session timings)

Investors can place trades, monitor live market movements, and execute transactions without any restrictions.

Why January 5 Is a Working Day

The Indian stock market observes holidays only on:

National holidays

Major religious festivals

Special occasions officially notified by the exchanges

Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays)

Since January 5 falls on a weekday (Monday) and does not align with any notified holiday, trading activities will continue as usual.

Things Investors Should Keep in Mind

Market volatility may be influenced by global cues, economic data, or corporate announcements, even on regular working days.

Investors are advised to check official NSE and BSE holiday calendars for upcoming market closures later in the month, such as Republic Day on January 26, which is a confirmed market holiday.

Conclusion

To sum up, January 5 is a normal trading day in India, and the stock market remains open across all segments. Traders and investors can proceed with their plans confidently, knowing there are no holiday-related disruptions.

Staying informed about trading calendars helps avoid last-minute confusion and ensures smooth investment decisions.

Also read: India Festivals in January 2026: Lohri, Pongal, Republic Day, and More