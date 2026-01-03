January 5 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Monday Bank Status in India

As the new week begins, many people are checking the holiday calendar to find out whether Monday, January 5, is a bank holiday or a regular working day. This is especially important for customers planning branch visits for cash transactions, document submissions, or other in-person banking needs.

Is January 5 a Bank Holiday in India?

No, January 5 is not a bank holiday in India.

Since Monday does not coincide with any national festival, regional observance, or special occasion, banks across the country will remain open and fully operational on January 5.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday guidelines, banks observe holidays only on:

National holidays

State-specific festivals

Second and fourth Saturdays

All Sundays

January 5 falls on a regular weekday (Monday) and does not meet any of the above criteria.

State-wise Bank Holiday Status on January 5

At present, no state or union territory has declared a bank holiday on January 5. This means:

Public sector banks

Private banks

Cooperative banks

will function normally across India unless a local administration issues a last-minute notification (which is highly unlikely).

What Banking Services Will Be Available?

On January 5, customers can expect:

Normal branch operations

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

Loan-related services

Customer support at bank branches

Additionally, digital services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

Upcoming Bank Holidays to Watch For

While January 5 is a working day, customers should keep an eye on upcoming holidays later in the month, including Republic Day on January 26, which is a nationwide bank holiday.

Also read: India Festivals in January 2026: Lohri, Pongal, Republic Day and More