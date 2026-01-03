Sanctity of Tirumala Compromised: YSRCP Slams TTD, Coalition Govt After Vandalism

The YSR Congress Party has strongly criticised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the coalition government, accusing them of failing to protect the sanctity of Tirumala following an alleged desecration incident at the Govindarajaswamy Temple late on Monday night.

Addressing the media, former MLA Malladi Vishnu said the incident exposed serious lapses in security and administration. He alleged that a drunk individual managed to climb the temple structure and vandalise the idols and kalasam, raising questions about the effectiveness of safety measures in one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in the country.

Vishnu said neither TTD officials nor the coalition government showed adequate concern for devotees, accusing them of neglecting core responsibilities while remaining preoccupied with catering to VIPs during the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi period, which witnesses massive pilgrim footfall. He described the act as sacrilege and demanded that both the TTD Board and the government take moral and administrative responsibility.

The former MLA further alleged that the present dispensation had, for the first time, discouraged devotees from visiting Tirumala, instead advising them to pray at nearby temples—an approach he said deeply hurt religious sentiments.

Vishnu also linked the recent incidents to what he termed as a series of controversies and failures since Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made allegations regarding adulterated ghee being used in laddu prasadam. He claimed that these developments had coincided with multiple incidents affecting devotees, including a stampede during Vaikunta Ekadasi that resulted in loss of lives, disturbances at temples in Kasibugga and Simhachalam, and a prolonged power outage at the Kanakadurga temple.

Citing another recent case at Draksharamam, where a Siva Linga was reportedly damaged, Vishnu alleged that the matter was downplayed as the accused was a sympathiser of the ruling TDP. He further claimed that there was inadequate protection for devotees, temple hundis, and gosalas, while the quality of prasadam had deteriorated significantly.

“The government must take responsibility and give a convincing explanation for last night’s incident,” Vishnu said, adding that the series of events reflected a lack of respect for Sanatana Dharma and eroded the faith of devotees.