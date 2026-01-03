Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Final Runtime Locked Ahead of Release

Prabhas’ upcoming horror-fantasy film The Raja Saab is gearing up for release on January 9, with paid premieres scheduled for January 8 across India. Directed by Maruthi, the movie has been receiving strong promotional push, especially in Telugu states.

Latest updates from Tollywood reveal that the film’s final runtime has been locked at 175 minutes (2 hours and 55 minutes). Earlier reports suggested that the movie might cross the three-hour mark, but the makers have reportedly chosen to trim it to keep the pace tighter and the viewing experience more engaging.

The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film also includes notable performances from Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab, with music composed by Thaman.

The buzz around the film continues to build as fans eagerly await its theatrical release.