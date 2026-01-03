JEE Main 2026: NTA Extends Deadline for Photo Verification Certificate to January 15

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE (Main) 2026 in two sessions, with registrations for Session 1 held between October 31 and November 27, 2025. During scrutiny of applications, the agency found that several candidates had submitted identity documents other than Aadhaar, while in some cases, the live photographs taken during registration did not match the images stored in the UIDAI database.

To ensure fair verification and avoid confusion, NTA has introduced a photo verification process for affected candidates. Following multiple student requests, the agency has relaxed certain rules and extended the deadline for submitting the required verification certificate to January 15, 2026, offering relief to many applicants.

Issue of non-Aadhaar registration and photo mismatch

According to NTA, identity discrepancies could create verification difficulties at exam centres. To avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth conduct of JEE Main 2026, candidates whose Aadhaar details or photos could not be verified must now complete an additional certification process. Submission of this certificate is mandatory for all candidates flagged during scrutiny.

Attestation now allowed by Gazetted Officers

Initially, NTA required the certificate to be signed and attested only by school or college principals. However, many students reported difficulty accessing these authorities. In response, NTA has permitted attestation by Class-I Gazetted Officers, including Tehsildars, Revenue Officers, SDMs, DMs, and Indian Embassy officers for NRI candidates. This move is expected to make the process more accessible.

Extended deadline and exam-day instructions

The deadline for uploading the verification certificate in PDF format has been extended to January 15, 2026, and the upload link has been emailed to affected students. The certificate must be accurately filled, signed, attested, and submitted within the stipulated time.

Candidates are also required to carry a printed copy of the certificate to the examination centre. It will be used during physical verification on exam day. NTA has urged candidates to follow all instructions carefully to avoid last-minute complications at the venue.