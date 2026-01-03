Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Haq Now Streaming on Netflix; Audience Reactions

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s much-talked-about film Haq has found a new audience with its arrival on Netflix. After receiving appreciation during its theatrical release, the film is once again drawing attention on OTT for its powerful storytelling and nuanced performances. Inspired by a significant Supreme Court verdict, Haq continues to resonate with viewers for its honest portrayal of deep-rooted social tensions.

Speaking exclusively to Zoom, Emraan Hashmi opened up about portraying the intense and layered character of Mohammad Abbas Khan. The actor shared that the film leaves a strong impression because it mirrors uncomfortable realities that exist within society. According to him, Haq is not a film that fades once the credits roll—it lingers, prompting reflection and conversation.

Choosing complexity over comfort

Emraan revealed that what convinced him to take on Haq was the moral ambiguity of his character. Rather than fitting into clear definitions of right or wrong, the role is driven by belief systems, insecurity, entitlement, and a desire for control. He explained that the narrative allows the audience to understand the character’s mindset without defending his actions, a balance that is rare and challenging to execute. For Emraan, the film reflects real-life conflicts exactly as they unfold, without simplification.

A quieter conflict with lasting weight

Known for portraying conflicted and layered characters, Emraan described his role in Haq as subtle yet emotionally heavy. Unlike characters defined by overt aggression, this one operates within internal and ideological battles. His character firmly believes his actions are justified, particularly within the boundaries of the law. Emraan noted that such conviction can be dangerous because it doesn’t feel immoral to the person holding it. At this stage of his career, he finds himself drawn to roles where darkness emerges gradually rather than being immediately visible.

A story that challenges perspective

The film’s exploration of justice, accountability, and consequence required Emraan to rethink his usual approach to character-building. He admitted that during preparation, he had to consciously avoid emotionally defending his character—a natural instinct for any actor. While he could intellectually understand the character’s reasoning, empathising with him was difficult due to his flaws. Emraan focused instead on grasping the character’s logic, separating personal judgment from performance, which proved to be one of the most demanding aspects of the role.

On-screen tension with Yami Gautam

Working alongside Yami Gautam added another dimension to the film. Emraan praised her restrained and precise approach, noting that Haq relies heavily on what remains unsaid. Many of their scenes unfold through silence, body language, and shifting power dynamics rather than dialogue. Yami’s controlled stillness, he said, naturally heightens tension and compels a more reactive and honest performance from a co-actor, making their shared scenes feel authentic and emotionally charged.

What Haq means to Emraan today

Reflecting on the film’s place in his journey, Emraan said Haq represents purpose. It reminded him why he chose acting—to be part of stories that provoke thought rather than offer easy conclusions. For him, the true value of a film lies in the impact it leaves behind, and Haq succeeds by addressing real societal divides with sincerity and restraint.

Backed by fearless storytelling

Emraan also credited Junglee Pictures for supporting the film’s uncompromising narrative. He appreciated the studio’s commitment to staying true to the writing, without softening the character to make him more acceptable. That trust, he said, gave him the freedom to fully embrace the role’s complexity. When a studio respects the intelligence of its audience, it allows actors to explore difficult moral territory honestly—something that is essential for films like Haq, which tackle sensitive social and ethical questions head-on.

Now streaming on Netflix, Haq continues to find relevance, reaffirming its place as a film that challenges, unsettles, and stays with its audience long after viewing.

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