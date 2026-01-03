Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Film Online

After a challenging period at the box office, Nivin Pauly has made a powerful return with Sarvam Maya, a horror-fantasy film that has reignited his standing as a dependable crowd-puller. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film has connected strongly with viewers by blending comedy, supernatural themes and engaging performances, quickly becoming one of the most successful Malayalam releases in recent times.

Since hitting theatres, Sarvam Maya has displayed impressive consistency in ticket sales, a clear sign of positive audience response. Early box office data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that the film crossed ₹40 crore within its first nine days, and continued its upward trajectory soon after, surpassing ₹50 crore worldwide. Trade analysts attribute this steady growth to favourable word-of-mouth, particularly among family audiences, who have been driving strong weekend turnout.

OTT release update

With its theatrical success continuing, discussions around the film’s digital debut have also gained momentum. As per reports, Jio Hotstar has reportedly secured the streaming rights for Sarvam Maya at a notable price. However, an official announcement from the makers or the platform is still awaited. Given the film’s robust performance in cinemas, it is expected to remain on the big screen longer than the usual 35–40 day window before making its OTT debut.

Theatre occupancy highlights

The film’s occupancy figures further underline its popularity. On a recent day during its run, Sarvam Maya recorded an overall Malayalam occupancy of over 51 percent. While morning shows witnessed moderate attendance, footfalls increased steadily through the afternoon and evening. Night shows emerged as the strongest, with occupancy levels nearing 65 percent, reflecting sustained audience interest.

Cast, records and future prospects

Alongside Nivin Pauly, the film features Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan and Janardhanan in pivotal roles. The ensemble has earned praise for maintaining a fine balance between humour and fantasy, adding depth to the narrative. Industry sources note that Sarvam Maya has now become the highest-grossing film of Nivin Pauly’s career, surpassing the lifetime earnings of his 2015 blockbuster Premam. Including overseas markets, the film’s global collection after eight days is estimated to be around ₹75 crore.

With no major Malayalam releases lined up until the Pongal–Sankranti period, trade experts believe Sarvam Maya is well-positioned to continue its dominant run. If current trends hold, the film could comfortably move towards the ₹100 crore milestone in the coming days, cementing its status as a major commercial success.

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