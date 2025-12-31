YS Jagan Extends New Year 2026 Greetings, Prays for Prosperity of All Telugu People

Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed heartfelt New Year wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu communities worldwide.

In his message marking the arrival of 2026, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed hope that the New Year ushers in happiness, peace and prosperity for every household, and brings joy to families across the State and beyond.

He wished for the good health and well-being of all, praying that divine grace showers upon every individual and every family throughout the year ahead.