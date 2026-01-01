Dhurandhar Makers Ordered to Remove THIS Crucial Word From the Movie

In a major update, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed the makers of Dhurandhar to remove the word “Baloch” from the film.

Following the directive, the Ranveer Singh–led thriller has been edited, and the revised version will start playing in theatres from January 1, 2026.

The decision reportedly came after objections were raised regarding the use of the term, prompting authorities to intervene and seek changes.

The filmmakers have complied with the order to avoid any further controversies and ensure that the movie continues its theatrical run smoothly. More updates are expected soon.