Hyderabad Numaish 2026: Alternate Routes Announced to Avoid Traffic Rush

Ahead of the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish), Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar announced a series of traffic restrictions to manage the heavy crowds expected at the venue.

The 85th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on January 1 at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The fair will run until February 15, and entry tickets for adults have been priced at ₹50.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the restrictions will remain in place every day from 4 pm to midnight throughout the exhibition period.

Diversions for RTC buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles

RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles heading from Sultan Bazaar and Jambagh towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids Junction.

Vehicles travelling from the Police Control Room or Basheer Bagh towards the Exhibition Grounds will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Heavy and medium vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and heading towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar, Nampally.

Similarly, heavy vehicles including DCMs travelling from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Begum Bazar, City College and Nayapul.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli or Bahadurpura, will also be diverted at City College towards Nayapul and MJ Market.

Routes to avoid

Commuters have been advised to avoid the MJ Market–Gandhi Bhavan–Nampally Junction stretch between 4 pm and 12 midnight every day until February 15 and opt for alternative routes.

The police also encouraged the use of public transport. Hyderabad Metro services will operate until 11:30 pm on weekdays and midnight on weekends and public holidays, helping ease traffic pressure near the exhibition venue.

Visitors have been requested not to cross the road near the Exhibition Grounds to prevent accidents. Instead, they are advised to use the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Bridge or the elevators available at the station.